Your week ahead

A snapshot of some of the interviews and special features for the week ahead from your local award-winning station.

Monday

Richard’s Americana show on Monday features a music special on the eve of the US Election. Titled "We Shall Overcome – Richard takes a personal look at Americana protest music between 9-10pm.

Tuesday

The all-new Meridian sports show is on air from 8pm on Tuesday with a feast of local sports news and information.

Wednesday

Join Samantha for her regular Wednesday morning show of great guests and music. This week Sam will be joined in the studio by Clare Williams from The National Animal Welfare Trust, discussing pets for Christmas. Also Richard Cunnington from EG Animal Hospital will discuss pet diabetes awareness month and Bridget Stevenson will be coming in from Butterbox Farm.

Thursday

Join Sally for a new afternoon show from 1pm on Thursday.

Dave’s Music for Grown Ups show welcomes special guest Angie Lemmon from ARC Records, a label that specialises in World Music.

Friday

Join Claire for 107’s dedicated community Jobs show. This week from 10am the show’s special guest will be Craig Sargent, Recruitment Director from People Force. Following ‘School’s Out’ in the afternoon, Guy’s Rock Show features four interviews with breakthrough Irish rock bands.

Saturday

Join the Rotary team from 1pm on Saturday who will be sharing latest news on plans for turning on the Christmas lights in town this year. After the chart show 5-8pm where Lyla will be interviewing US girl band Pink Angels, Guy will be on air from 8pm with a new feature interview with Jackaman.