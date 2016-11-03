Monday
WILDFIRE FESTIVAL - UK RADIO EXCLUSIVE!
The fireworks started early this weekend. On our Friday drivetime rock show, Wildfire Festival gave us the UK exclusive on the first 10 bands confirmed for the main stage for the 2017 festival.
Wildfire is a festival that backs new and emerging bands
Bands announced included
THE TEXAS FLOOD
BAD TOUCH
PISTON
FIREROAD
DIRTY THRILLS
LITTLE BROTHER ELI
LAST BULLET
THOSE DAMN CROWS
GASOLINE OUTLAWS
THEIA
THE FALLEN STATE
For more information on the festival visit wildfirefestival.co.uk - or follow Guy’s rockshow Fridays 5-8pm on 107 Meridian FM