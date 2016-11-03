WILDFIRE FESTIVAL - UK RADIO EXCLUSIVE!

The fireworks started early this weekend. On our Friday drivetime rock show, Wildfire Festival gave us the UK exclusive on the first 10 bands confirmed for the main stage for the 2017 festival.

Wildfire is a festival that backs new and emerging bands

Bands announced included

THE TEXAS FLOOD

BAD TOUCH

PISTON

FIREROAD

DIRTY THRILLS

LITTLE BROTHER ELI

LAST BULLET

THOSE DAMN CROWS

GASOLINE OUTLAWS

THEIA

THE FALLEN STATE