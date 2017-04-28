TWO YEARS OF GREAT MUSIC STORIES

Rockshow Special - Friday 28 April 2017

This Friday marks Guy’s 200th hour interview special in his rolling Great Music Stories series on the rock genre. Many of these have aired on 107 Meridian FM and this Friday marks two years since the first one was released. So for Friday’s rockshow join Guy from 5pm for a whistlestop through the interview archive as he airs clips from more than 30 of the bands that have featured in the last two years.

It’s very much a 'who’s who' of the very best in rock this Friday on 107 Meridian FM!