THUNDER – INTERVIEW HOUR SPECIAL

Could we be interviewing a band as they hit number 1 in the charts? British rock force Thunder are currently sitting strong at Number 2 in the Official UK Mid-Week Album Chart with their brand new studio album ‘Please Remain Seated.’ This kind of news is good for the rock scene as a whole. Join GuyB for this Friday’s rockshow 5-8pm on 107 MeridianFM for a marvellous interview hour special with Danny and Luke from the band for the story behind the album. Join the showtime rocker chat on Twitter @GuyB_rockshow