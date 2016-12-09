THE WEST END SINGS

... The story behind the Christmas single for Childline

A feature exclusive: Tuesday 7-8pm

On December 9th 2016 the stars of the West End will release the single “If We Only Have Love” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Childline. The aim is to raise money for the NSPCC helpline and to be in the Christmas Top 40.

Ahead of the single's release tune in on Tuesday 29th 7pm for an hour special the story behind the making of this charity single - with details on how to support this charity project.

The hour will feature Guy's behind the scenes exclusive interviews with singers and production team at Dean Street Studios during the making of the single - plus the first full airing of the song itself on FM or DAB radio.

Tune in locally or listen live online from anywhere via www.meridianfm.com

A follow-up show will be aired on Saturday 10 December after the single has been released with some further interviews from the historic Dean Street recording session.

For pre-order info via www.westendsingcl30.co.uk