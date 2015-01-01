The Week Ahead
A few highlights of just some of the interviews and features on the station from Monday 3 October.
MONDAY
Richard brings live music excitement to town for his American Pie show on Monday from 8pm. Be sure to tune in for a live session from up and coming US Rockabilly pianist Josh Christina.
TUESDAY
On Meridian motoring from 1pm on Tuesday, join Graham and team as they review the Caravan Club Tow Car of the Year Winners – 2017 and the UK’s “Rudest Drivers” – the 10 Worst UK Cities will be revealed! The team will also be talking through another top story from the UK motor industry and giving a forecast for the new car registration results for September’s new 66 plate.
WEDNESDAY
Between 10-1pm Sam Day welcomes a number of guests, including Joseph Whelan, an X factor contestant who is now playing in Classic Rock USA.
SATURDAY
For Saturday’s Meridian chart show 5-8pm in addition to the latest pop releases, Lyla will be airing her interview with new exciting band, The Scheme.