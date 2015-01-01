The Rudeboy at Chelsea

Chris Watts was reporting for Meridian FM on Friday evening for the Chelsea Legends vs Inter Forever Match at Stamford Bridge, Chris spoke to former Chelsea player and manager Roberto Di Matteo, Hernán Crespo and the player who was voted Chelsea's greatest ever player by the fans in 2003 Gainfranco Zola.

Although Chelsea suffered a 4 1 defeat at the hands of Inter the result was not really important as Gainfranco Zola explained.

"It was very good to be here and It was fantastic to see such a big crowd we just wanted to give them a little bit of fun and we tried our best".

The little Italian magician reflected on Chelsea's 1997 FA Cup win

"It was the beginning of an era we were the one's who started it and I think it was a great legacy, I always said and I keep saying that the first FA Cup was a magnificent achievement for us especially for people like me that didn't understand the value of the FA Cup in this country, winning it was a surprise and a joy".

Former Chelsea midfielder and manager Roberto Di Matteo reflected on the recent passing of club legend Ray Wilkins

"it was emotional remembering Ray".

Hernán Crespo played for both Chelsea and Inter Milan but despite having a relatively short spell with Chelsea FC he had a real connection with the fans

"It was a very nice time, I don't know why but at the same time I had a great empathy with the fans it was amazing".