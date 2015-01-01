The Legendary Wilco Johnson Joins Dave Roberts

He played guitar in the original line up of Dr. Feelgood.

He played Ilyn Payne, the mute executioner in Game of Thrones.



Dave Robert's very special guest on this weeks show is Wilko Johnson. Hear Wilko's very frank and sometimes emotional interview.



Dave's other guests are, just ahead of their gig at the Half Moon Pub, Vambo. They'll be talking about their new single amongst other things...

If that's not enough, also in the studio, playing live, are Speak Brother!

Join Dave Roberts live from 8pm, Thursday 11 May for a very special show.



