Linn recording artist and BBC Radio 3 presenter Claire Martin OBE & Julian Nicholas founders of the South Coast jazz festival will be on the Jazz Mix-up with Jen and Sooz Jazz show this Sunday.



Supported by the Arts council England and in association with Jazz FM this is the third South Coast Jazz Festival and its most exciting programme yet, from the intimacy of The Verdict Jazz club nights to the big swing razzle-dazzle at The Ropetackle in Shoreham, they launched early this year with a pre-Christmas party with the legendary ‘Incognito’ at The Old Market Arts.