Radio rock festival

A five-week rock spectacular airing on 107 Meridian FM

Airing exclusively on 107 Meridian FM for the next five weeks, a celebration of the Great Music Stories interviews - Guy will be airing a five-week showcase of more than 90 band interviews over the airwaves until the end of November.... offering listeners the chance to hear the story of many of rock’s most exciting new and established bands in both words and music. It’s a festival on the airwaves, without the mud, the rain and the portaloos!



In addition many new feature hours that will be airing, there will be more than 20 interview shorts with new acts, plus a number of hour specials from the last year will also be broadcast with bonus context - live or session tracks that will be aired on radio for the first time, giving the month a real performance feel.

For information on week by week timings follow Guy’s rock show Twitter page for latest details