MALCOLM YOUNG - THE ROCK WORLD PAYS TRIBUTE

FRIDAY ROCK SHOW - TWO-HOUR TRIBUTE SPECIAL

An unmissable two hours of rock radio coming your way this Friday from 6pm. An extended 2-hour Great Music Stories special airing on MeridianFM. Join Guy as we pay tribute to the greatest rhythm guitarist in rock #MalcolmYoung from the best selling rock band of all time, who produced the second best selling album of all time.

14 bands pay tribute to a legend that inspired a generation of musicians. Moving tributes from The Answer, The Quireboys, Saxon, Wayward Sons, Tax The Heat, The Virginmarys, Those Damn Crows, Dirty Thrills, Fireroad, SKAM, Bad Touch, The Bad Flowers, The Starling Radicals, and GOYA.

Tune in to Guy's show locally or listen online from anywhere meridianfm.com this Friday and turn the radio up loud as we celebrate one of rock's true greats.

For those about to rock .....