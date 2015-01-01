Friday
May122017
LIVE & LOUDER! THE DEAD DAISIES HOUR SPECIAL
Join Guy from 5pm on Friday for a packed rockshow of new music and five exclusive interviews from his Great Music Stories series.
The main feature is a drivetime hour special with John Corabi from The Dead Daisies - one of the biggest names in the the world of rock today; a collective of top musicians drawing on experience from a "who’s who" from the rock world - Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Motley Crue, Foreigner, Dio, Ted Nugent, Scream and Red Phoenix.
Guy will be speaking with John from the USA a week before the UK release of their new album 'Live & Louder' which marks The Dead Daisies kicking off an ambitious 2017 world tour which takes in Europe’s biggest festivals this summer. In addition to the conversation, you can expect to hear a few of tracks from the new album release.
Guy will also speaking with Jackaman from the recording studio in the USA - a Great Music Stories exclusive - and kicking of a new 4-part series with Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics on their hugely anticipated new album that lands at the end of May. There will also be a first 'hello' with Irish band Samarkind on their forthcoming album.
Last but not least, Guy will be airing his amusing feature interview with Kaleb McKane- whilst the two of them went record shopping in Oxford Street no less!
