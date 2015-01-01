LIVE & LOUDER! THE DEAD DAISIES HOUR SPECIAL

Join Guy from 5pm on Friday for a packed rockshow of new music and five exclusive interviews from his Great Music Stories series.





The main feature is a drivetime hour special with John Corabi from The Dead Daisies - one of the biggest names in the the world of rock today; a collective of top musicians drawing on experience from a "who’s who" from the rock world - Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Motley Crue, Foreigner, Dio, Ted Nugent, Scream and Red Phoenix.



