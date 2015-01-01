GLENN HUGHES HOUR SPECIAL

Join Guy on Wednesday evening 9-10pm for an interview hour special with one of the great and enduring creative forces in rock. In a career spanning Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Trapeze, California Breed and Kings of Chaos - Glenn Hughes is back with his critically acclaimed album Resonate. Ahead of a UK tour that kicks off on Friday, supported by Stone Broken, Guy speaks with Glenn about the tour dates, the new album and career high points. Either side of this unmissable hour special, Guy will be showcasing a series of Great Music Stories interviews with a number of exciting new rock bands and touring acts who talk about plans for the year ahead.



