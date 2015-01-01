Friday
Mar012019
DIRE STRAITS - 1st March - 5-8pm,
Date for the diary folks! Friday 7-8pm Guy will be chatting with John Illsley about the early years of Dire Straits - we’ll also talk about the. changing music scene & John gives tips to young bands starting out today. Lots of deepcut tracks and Telegraph Road in full. Guy will also talk with John about his forthcoming evening at The Chequer Mead - an evening not to miss
A Great Music Stories special airing on meridianfm.com
Friday 7pm - join the showtime chat on Twitter @GuyB_rockshow
Friday 7pm - join the showtime chat on Twitter @GuyB_rockshow