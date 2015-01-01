DIRE STRAITS - 1st March - 5-8pm, 

Date for the diary folks! Friday 7-8pm Guy will be chatting with John Illsley about the early years of Dire Straits - we’ll also talk about the. changing music scene & John gives tips to young bands starting out today. Lots of deepcut tracks and Telegraph Road in full. Guy will also talk with John about his forthcoming evening at The Chequer Mead - an evening not to miss



Friday 7pm - join the showtime chat on Twitter @GuyB_rockshow A Great Music Stories special airing on meridianfm.com Friday 7pm - join the showtime chat on Twitter @GuyB_rockshow