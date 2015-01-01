Claire Martin chats to Jen and Sooz

On Sunday 23rd October Jen & Sooz are delighted to welcome Claire Martin OBE.

Linn recording artist and BBC Radio 3 presenter Claire Martin based in Brighton has spent the last 29 years honing the craft of jazz singing. To worldwide critical acclaim she has established herself as a tour de force on

the UK jazz scene gaining many awards, including winning the British Jazz Awards seven times along the way.



Claire has performed all over the world with her trio and, until his death in 2012, worked extensively with the celebrated composer and pianist Sir Richard Rodney Bennett in an intimate cabaret duo setting both in England and in America where they played to sell out crowds at venues including the prestigious Algonquin Hotel in New York City. Claire is also a featured soloist with the Halle Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the RTE Concert Orchestra, the Royal Northern Sinfonia, the BBC Big Band and the BBC Concert Orchestra. She has co-presented BBC Radio 3’s flag ship jazz program ‘Jazz Line Up’ since 2000 and has interviewed many of her musical heroes such as Pat Metheny and the late Michael Brecker.

Her 2009 CD A Modern Art prompted Jazz Times USA to claim: “She ranks among the four or five finest female jazz vocalists on the planet”.



Claire will be chatting to Jen & Sooz about her latest projects whilst sharing with us her recordings.