Join Chris Watts every Monday evening from 6PM for the best mix’s of ska and reggae music!

The first hour is for fans of ska and the 2 tone craze which happened in the 1970s when Jerry Dammers formed 2 Tone Records. You will hear from Madness, The Beat, Bad Manners, The Specials and many more! As well as hearing the classics from artists you know and love, Chris also keeps it current with bands such as The Dualers and The Skints who have really added something to the scene From 7pm it’s The Reggae Hour one week classic the next the latest and greatest Reggae Music!

Bob Marley is the standout Reggae artist but he certainly isn’t the only one expect big name interviews from the world of ska and reggae, the best vibes on your favourite radio station 107 Meridian FM.